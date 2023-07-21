Decorating your home for the summer doesn’t need to be complicated or time intensive. A few easy updates and adjustments can give your home a laid-back, breezy feeling that embodies everything summertime is about. Read on for summer decorating inspiration you can bring to your home.

Declutter

Decluttering your living space, surface areas, drawers, and closets can help your entire house feel lighter. Once you eliminate the excess, you may mentally feel yourself shift into a summer state of mind.

Display seasonal flowers and greenery

Displaying fresh, seasonal flowers throughout your home is a low-effort way to bring the season’s colors into your home. Display several bunches of a single flower, such as a vase overflowing with all-white hydrangeas, for a stunning visual impact. Or, for maximum drama, display tall, flowering branches.

Showcase seasonal fruits and vegetables

In the kitchen, put your seasonal produce on display. Whether it’s a generous bowl filled with lemons, cherries, or artichokes, rely on the season’s bounty to brighten your kitchen.

Natural textures

Natural textures offer a laid-back yet sophisticated feeling to a space. Natural textures can make a room feel warm and welcoming, whether it’s a woven mirror, accent bench, picture frame, or lamp shade.

Update the bedding

Updating the bedding every summer can be a luxurious feeling. Swapping out your heavy bedding for breezy linen sheets and pillowcases can create a cooling and comfortable sleep space for the hot summer months.

Implement easy decor tweaks

A new season doesn’t mean an entirely new decor plan, but using a new season to make minor tweaks can keep your home fresh and up-to-date. Updating the lamps, sconce, and chandelier shades can instantly refresh a room. New picture frames, coffee table books, accessories, throw pillows, and blankets are all low-effort ways to make a noticeable impact. Creating a new summer playlist and selecting a summer-inspired scent to fill your home will create a refreshed summer feeling.

Maximize natural light

Assess the rooms in your home to determine if more natural light can shine through the house. This may mean rearranging furniture, replacing heavy window treatments, or trimming exterior landscaping to allow more light to shine in the windows.

Outdoor nap space

Outdoor living spaces get plenty of eating, entertaining, and lounging use. But when the weather is nice, is your outdoor living area equipped for a leisurely summer afternoon nap? Setting up a spot in the shade to take an afternoon is an excellent way to take advantage of a long summer afternoon. An area with shade, a ceiling fan, a lightweight blanket, and outdoor pillows can refresh you.

Outdoor shower

In the summer, the smallest gestures often feel like the biggest luxuries. The feeling of showering in an outdoor shower after an outdoor nap, a long afternoon at the pool, or a hard morning of yard work can feel unmatched. Installing an outdoor shower may become your home’s favorite outdoor feature.