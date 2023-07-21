When you’re designing a space, the most critical first step is space planning. This crucial part of the process ensures that the room has a focal point, adequate walkways, the furniture is to scale, and an overall sense of cohesiveness. However, homeowners often make some common mistakes when selecting furniture for a room. Read on for the most common space planning mistakes when designing a room.

Not considering the walkways

As you lay out a space and select the furniture, it’s crucial to consider how people will move through the area. There should be defined walkways large enough for everyone to move through comfortably. These walkways are especially important around the significant furniture pieces and by doorways.

Key takeaway: Leave three feet in between major walkways in a room.

Not having usable surfaces

Every seat should have an adjacent table in a living room, family room, or any other gathering spot. The sofas and accent chairs should have end tables and coffee tables that are easily accessible and easy to rest a plate, glass, or book. Petite, lightweight accent tables are excellent additions to a room, as they can easily be moved around.

Key takeaway: Every seat should have an adjacent table to set a drink.

Not selecting a focal point

A room lacking a focal point can feel chaotic and unorganized. Identifying the focal point before you begin planning the room can give you a sense of direction and help you select the best pieces for the space. Once you choose the focal point, the main seating in the room should point in that general direction.

Key takeaway: A focal point is typically the fireplace or an outdoor landscape.

Pushing all furniture against the walls

When you walk into a room that has all the furniture pushed against the walls, it can feel uninspired. However, bringing all the furniture closer to the center of the room can feel more inviting, cozier, and intentional. In addition to pulling the furniture to the center of the room, creating various conversation areas will help the room feel more intimate while being able to fit more furniture in the room.

Key takeaway: Lay out the furniture with easy interactions and the ability to have comfortable and easy conversations.

A too-small rug

When a rug is too small, the entire space can feel off-kilter. A rug should anchor every piece of furniture. A generously sized rug will make the room feel larger, more inviting and will unify all the furniture pieces, preventing the pieces from feeling like they’re floating.

Key takeaway: Ensure that at least the front legs of the seating are on the rug if not all four legs.

Buying a matching furniture set

Purchasing a furniture set from a chain retailer can be the easiest way to furnish a room. However, it’s also the easiest way to make a room feel cookie-cutter, average, and devoid of personality. Matching various pieces of furniture is the best way to create an exciting and inspired space.

Key takeaway: Mix and match new pieces with antiques, curved and straight lines, and textures, such as rattan end tables with a mahogany coffee table.