Bathrooms are one of the most common spaces to update, and because of their size, they are often one of the more accessible spaces to renovate. With an abundance of beautiful bathroom inspiration photos at your fingertips, honing in on your ideal style and design features can feel overwhelming. To narrow in on the bathroom design vision that makes the most sense for your lifestyle and home, read on for tried and true bathroom design features.

Heated floors

When you’re renovating a bathroom and replacing the floors, it’s the perfect time to install a radiant floor heating system so you have heated bathroom floors. Stepping onto warm floors after you get out of the shower or bathtub will warm up the cold floors and make the bathroom feel like a spa.

Strategic lighting

A bathroom should be filled with a soft, warm glow. While you may want to install several recessed lights in the ceiling, the rest should be accent lighting. A decorative statement light fixture such as a chandelier can illuminate the room, while sconces around the vanity can create a warm glow around your face. Hanging these lights at face level can make you look like you’re glowing from within and eliminate shadows. Natural light in a bathroom is also essential. A skylight can provide much-needed sunlight and privacy if you have ceiling space.

Hardworking drawers and cabinets

In addition to storing your bathroom necessities, your drawers should do more for you. In-drawer outlets are a feature that will keep your countertops clear and away from water. Installing heat-resistant canisters in the drawers can be a space to put away your heat tools when they’re still hot without the risk of burning the drawer and the items inside it. Building a small refrigerator into the cabinetry is another way to make the most of the drawer and cabinet space if you use refrigerated cosmetic products. If you love a warm towel after the shower, one of the drawers in the vanity can be a warming drawer, which will give you access to a warm cozy towel after every shower.

Shower hand sprayer

In addition to the shower head or rain shower, a handheld sprayer is essential for every shower. It can make quickly rinsing off, spraying down the shower walls and cleaning children much more accessible than solely relying on a shower head.

Selecting natural materials

Bathrooms are self-care spaces, so having natural materials that feel good can elevate the overall experience. Marble, stone, and wood are natural elements that can bring spa-like vibes to the space.

Space plan

Work closely with a bathroom designer to ensure every inch is accounted for and planned out. Since a bathroom is a small space, all dimensions should be thoughtfully considered. A bathroom designer will be well-versed in the correct distance between all the components, like the vanity, toilet, shower, and bathtub, and how much space should be allotted for each piece. A bathroom designer will also consider walkways, room to move around, and the counter space you’ll need.