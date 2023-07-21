A layered and visually captivating home has a mix of high and low antique and new items. Some of these items are investment pieces, while others are items you can buy retail. If you’re unsure where to invest and save, there are a few guidelines to keep in mind as you design your space. Read on for insight into where to invest when decorating your home.

Upholstered or other soft pieces

A guideline to keep in mind as you decorate your space is to invest in the pieces that will make contact with people. This includes rugs underfoot, seating, such as sofas and chairs, and your bed. Investing in these high-use pieces means they could last up to 15 to 20 years instead of needing to replace them in as little as five years.

Area rug

An area rug is so integral to a room’s design that many designers select the rug as a room’s starting point and select the rest of the elements based on the rug’s texture, pattern and colors. In addition to the rug’s material, the rug’s size is crucial to a room’s presentation. A correctly sized rug is often larger, and the investment is worth the visual impact. As a general guideline, all the legs of the furniture pieces should rest on the rug.

Antique casegoods

Casegoods are furniture, display, or storage pieces made of hard materials, such as wood or glass. Casegoods include bookshelves, dining tables, chests, dressers, console tables, and cabinets, among other pieces. Investing in antique casegoods — particularly in the original brown wood — can help to anchor a room, are unique and are expertly constructed. Antique casegoods can be paired with other furniture pieces with sleeker, streamlined lines and modern art to create a more contemporary space.

Custom window treatments

Custom window treatments have a transformative effect on a room. Window treatments that are correctly measured, sized, hung, lined and tailored to the space can instantly make the room feel professionally designed.

Professional framing

Having your artwork, photographs and trinkets professionally framed can elevate any piece of art, regardless of the price level. Professional framing can protect your investment art by adding museum glass and UV-blocking glass. Professional framing can also elevate your less expensive art pieces, giving them an elevated, unique, custom look.

Original art

Art you genuinely love is timeless and always worth the investment. Buying art that speaks to you and brings you joy every time you pass is always better than trending pieces. Original art can be easily moved between rooms and even homes and will always have a space where you live. Reframing original art is one way to keep these pieces current as your design and home styles evolve.

Deciding where to invest can feel like a mystery when you’re decorating your home. Investing in high-use and unique pieces is a helpful guideline to remember as you select the new decorative elements for your space.