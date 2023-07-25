Cartus Corporation, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. company and a global leader in talent mobility and corporate relocation solutions, has announced the appointment of Matthew Tebbe as president and CEO.

Most recently, Tebbe served as the general manager of Group Products for the education technology firm Riverside Insights. In this capacity, he led a large business unit that supported student growth and equity in more than 6,000 schools nationwide, the company said. Tebbe has also previously held leadership positions at companies like the IT consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, and Equifax, where he worked as the Australia-New Zealand region HR technology leader.

Tebbe will report to Don Casey, president and CEO of Anywhere Integrated Services and Relocation.

“Matthew has repeatedly proven himself as a transformational leader who is adept at managing and growing teams across international lines,” said Casey. “We are confident in his ability to accelerate momentum for Cartus, a company that serves clients in over 190 countries worldwide, working with our unrivaled team of mobility experts.”

Eric Barnes, who most recently served as Cartus’ interim president and CEO, will resume his previous role as CFO for the company.

“Cartus is truly at the forefront of the global relocation industry, and I’m honored to join a team that has built so many strong, lasting relationships with some of the world’s most influential companies,” said Tebbe. “It’s especially exciting to take this role amidst so many shifting trends that impact the ways in which the global workforce operates, which are creating new opportunities for Cartus to expand its innovative products and services in the coming years.”

For more information, visit https://www.anywhere.re/.