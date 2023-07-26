With the warm weather months upon us, the great outdoors beckons us to take part in all that nature has to offer. Even if you’re not an outdoors person or are extremely busy with work and family, there are still many ways to make getting outside a priority and take full advantage of summer weather.

Explore close to home. Sometimes we avoid outdoor activities because we simply don’t have the time to drive to a state park, lake or beach. But spending time outside is possible right in your own area as well. Even if you live in a city, take a stroll in a nearby park or riverside, or amble over to a nearby outdoor cafe to sip coffee and people watch. No need to pack up the car and plan a road trip!



Go for a swim. Visit a local lake or beach and take advantage of warm summer waters to go for a dip or wade along a shoreline. If you don’t have quick access to a local body of water, scout out your community pool or water park and have some fun splashing around. This is an outing that the kids will love, too!

Take in the sunrise. The longer days of summer gift us with amazing sunrises so set your alarm and go for a stroll at dawn. The cooler morning air, chorus of birds and exceptional lighting of early morning will start your day in the best possible way, no matter what you have planned ahead.

Eat out. No need to visit a pricey restaurant to enjoy fine dining in the summer. Simply pack up a picnic dinner or even just a brown-bag lunch and find yourself a pleasant spot to enjoy a meal outdoors, whether it’s a park bench or an expansive green field.

Pro tip: Keep a couple of beach or camping chairs in your trunk for spontaneous outdoor dining.

Enjoy the night sky. Even if you’ve had a long day indoors at work, summer beckons you to get outside at night as well. Strap on a headlamp or reflective vest and go for a night-time walk in your neighborhood. Or head to a beach or park away from the lights of town to take in the stars. In the city? Head up to the roof to enjoy the night air and the magic of city lights.

Make the most of these months by building in these convenient and enjoyable ways to spend time outside.