When clients buy a home, under-the-radar issues often involve factors beyond cosmetic appeal, which can lead to significant financial and legal problems down the line. Key issues include the property’s history, potential environmental hazards and neighborhood dynamics that aren’t immediately obvious. Here are seven things to check on in advance of a closing.

Unpermitted work/DIY fixes

Renovations or additions made without the required local building permits can lead to code violations, fines and expensive modifications to bring the property up to code. Unprofessional “handyman” work can also hide underlying issues.

Sewer line/plumbing health

General home inspections may not cover the sewer line’s condition. Getting a specialist to perform a sewer scope can identify issues like clogs, cracks or tree-root intrusion, which are expensive to repair (potentially thousands of dollars for pipe lining).

Asbestos/lead pipes

Older homes may contain hazardous materials like asbestos or lead pipes (specifically the main water line), which pose serious health risks and require professional remediation.

Hidden water damage and mold

Fresh paint or strong scents might be used to mask signs of moisture, musty odors or existing mold, which can compromise structural integrity and health.

Poor grading/drainage

Inadequate exterior drainage and grading can cause water to pool around the foundation, leading to basement flooding, foundation issues and extensive water damage.

Title and lien issues

Unresolved liens, property disputes or ambiguous ownership can complicate or halt the home-buying process and result in legal entanglements. A comprehensive title search by a reputable company is essential to ensure a clean title.

Future development plans

A great neighborhood might lose its appeal if a highway extension, industrial zone or new commercial development is planned nearby. Research local zoning and future development projects.