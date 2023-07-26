Wondering where to go on your next vacation? Perhaps a foreign city to experience a new culture and cuisine? Or maybe a tropical beach for total relaxation is more your speed. If you’re unsure about where to head next, it might be time to let the experts offer some inspiration.

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Vacations rankings for 2023-2024 highlight 16 categories of destinations to help travelers find the best place for their next getaway. Among the report’s most interesting findings is that, for the first time, Glacier National Park in Montana, has taken the No. 1 spot in the Best Places to Visit in the USA category. According to the report, the park stands out for offering some of the most majestic landscapes in the U.S., and has several challenging hikes and exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities.

Of course, Maui, Hawaii, which moved up two spots to the No. 2 ranking, presents another alluring option, offering everything from relaxing beaches to zip lining and sight-seeing. Rounding out the top three U.S. destinations is a perennial favorite, Grand Canyon National Park, known for its inspiring views, hiking and whitewater rafting routes.

Also new to a top spot in the World’s Best Places to Visit category is Paris, France, famous for its architecture, museums and cuisine. Bora Bora comes in at No. 2, thanks to its beautiful beaches, lush jungles and luxurious resorts, while Glacier National Park ranks No. 3.

The Turks and Caicos Islands hold on to the No. 1 spot for Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean for having some of the area’s most beautiful beaches, offering one of the largest barrier reef systems in the world and providing maximum comfort in a tropical setting. St. Lucia remains at No. 2, known for its towering volcanic peaks and upscale resorts, while the British Virgin Islands round out the top three thanks to stunning shorelines and ample boating opportunities.

If you need further inspiration, here are some of the other highlights from the rankings, which are based on travelers’ opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each vacation destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance.

World’s Best Places to Visit

Paris

Bora Bora

Glacier National Park

Rome

Swiss Alps

Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean

Turks and Caicos Islands

St. Lucia

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Best Places to Visit in Mexico

Zihuatanejo

Tulum

Cozumel

Ixtapa

Isla Mujeres

Best Places to Visit in the USA

Glacier National Park, Montana

Maui, Hawaii

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Honolulu – Oahu, Hawaii

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA

Bar Harbor, Maine

Telluride, Colorado

Monterey, California

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Best Places to Visit in Europe

Paris

Rome

Swiss Alps

London

Amsterdam