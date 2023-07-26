No one likes getting sick, whether it’s an annoying cold that gets in the way of daily life or a flu that puts you down for the count for several days. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to build your immune system and stave off germs, such as getting enough sleep and partaking in regular exercise.

According to nutritionists, your diet also plays an important role in building a strong immune system. According to health experts interviewed for marthastewart.com, while no one food is a silver bullet, when it comes to staying healthy, the high nutritional value in these items make them a no-brainer to add to your diet…and they may help you avoid sickness as well.



Berries. Packed with immune-system-building vitamin C, berries are also ripe with antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and stress to keep germs out of your body. They are also great sources of fiber and prebiotics, which promote good gut health. All varieties carry multiple benefits like these so grab your favorite—strawberries, blueberries, raspberries—and toss them into your oatmeal, smoothie or salad.

Leafy greens. A great staple to make part of your daily diet if you’re watching your waistline, greens like kale and spinach are also filled with nutrients that boost your immune system, like vitamins A and C. Both of these nutrients are also potent antioxidants, meaning they protect healthy cells and reduce oxidative stress. Strive to eat two or three cups of these miracle-working greens a day, which are also rich in iron. You can sneak them into smoothies, mix them in your scrambled eggs or toss them into soups and chili.

Sweet potatoes. Delicious sweet potatoes are not only a palate pleaser, they help keep you strong and healthy as well. These colorful spuds are high in beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A in the body and is also an antioxidant, protecting you against inflammation and oxidative stress. They’re also a great source of fiber to keep your gut healthy as well. The gut regulates immunity, so protect yourself by protecting it.

Mushrooms. Another critical nutrient for a strong immune system is vitamin D, which can be found in high quantities in all types of mushrooms. These fungi help you fight off bacteria and viruses thanks to their high quantities of vitamin D, and they also include selenium, an inflammation-fighting antioxidant. So sautee a few to dress up your steak or burger, add them to your pasta sauce or as a topping for your pizza.