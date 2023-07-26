You don’t need an acre or two of land to create a standout backyard area. Even the most minimal outdoor space can be turned into a welcome oasis and inviting gathering spot for family and friends. Try one or two of these ideas from Consumer Reports (CR) for transforming a deck, patio or terrace into a place for your favorite summer activities.

Great seating. Ideally, your outdoor seating should be as attractive and comfortable as your indoor seating. Choose colors and materials that feel like an extension of your interior decor in order to add continuity to your home’s overall design. Look for all-weather options or sturdy woods like teak that naturally weather over time. If you opt for seating that has cushions be prepared to regularly clean them and find room for storing them during the winter. Whatever you choose, be sure not to over-clutter your outdoor space so that it includes clear, wide paths for maneuvering.

Ample storage. Instead of a big plastic bin taking up space and not offering much in the way of design appeal, look for storage that doubles as an attractive, functional piece of furniture, such as an outdoor storage ottoman, a wooden bench with a hidden compartment or a large cooler outfitted with a cushion on top for seating.

An outdoor rug. While a popular design element in recent years, rugs should be used with care in your outdoor space. Don’t place them in high-traffic areas, such as walkways or under a dining table where they can buckle underneath chairs and create a tripping hazard. Instead, place one in a lounge area to create a soft touch under foot. Look for varieties that are either washable or made of polypropylene, which resists mildew, signs of wear and is easy to wipe off.

Add some shelter. You’ll get optimal use out of your outdoor space if it provides a little shelter from the elements, such as the hot afternoon sun or a passing shower. Consider adding a pergola or gazebo in large yards or a patio umbrella in smaller spaces. Be sure you include the right umbrella base, whether you’re investing in the patio-table variety or a free-standing model. For a porch or a balcony, consider adding roller shades, a shade sail or an awning.

Make it warm. Adding a heating element to your outdoor space will not only increase ambience but will also allow your outdoor gatherings to extend into the evening hours when temperatures drop. You can opt for a standing propane heater, provided you have enough space to keep it a safe distance from guests, or a smokeless fire pit if you have a larger area. According to CR, these units should be placed 6 – 10 inches above ground on a metal or noncombustible surface. and 10 – 20 feet away from anything flammable, such as trees, shrubs and wires.

In addition to these ideas, make sure your outdoor area is enhanced with lighting, whether twinkling string lights or strategically placed lanterns, and have citronella candles or bug repellant on hand to keep insects at bay. You’ll now be ready to enjoy long days and nights enjoying nature right outside your door!