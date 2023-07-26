The low-cost and chemical-free attributes of distilled white vinegar have made it an age-old staple of household cleaning projects, from creating sparkling windows to renewing bathroom grout. However, while its uses around the house are ample and varied, there are certain areas where vinegar should never be used. Better Homes & Gardens recommends avoiding the following:



Marble, granite and other natural stone surfaces. Whether it’s your countertop, shower wall, a beloved serving piece or outdoor planter, vinegar should not be used as a cleaner. Its acidic qualities can cause pitting in marble, granite and natural stone, such as slate.

Unsealed grout. While vinegar can be used to clean sealed grout, it should never be used as a cleaning agent for unsealed grout. Vinegar can wear grout away over time, causing it to deteriorate. For this reason, it is preferable not to use it on sealed grout either as it may weaken it over time.

Stainless steel. Your gleaming appliances and cookware prefer a non-acidic cleaner so steer clear of vinegar. Its acidic quality can cause pitting in stainless steel over time.

Cast iron. Cast iron cookware is coated with a protective layer of seasoning that provides its non-stick qualities. Vinegar will deteriorate this important coating over time and may also cause pitting in the cast iron itself.

Electronics. Whether it’s your television, smartphone, computer monitor or tablet device, never use vinegar or cleaning products that contain vinegar as it will damage the important anti-glare coating.

Clothes iron. It may be okay to use vinegar to descale your clothes iron or it may be severely damaging. Check your manufacturer’s guide to find out if vinegar can be used safely, and if you can’t confirm that it is, steer clear as vinegar might cause irreparable damage to the metal components in the iron.

Pet accidents. Using vinegar to clean up a pet mess can actually be counterproductive, especially on soft surfaces like bedding, carpet and upholstery. The strong smell could actually encourage your pet to reinforce its scent mark in that area. Use an enzyme-based cleaning agent instead.