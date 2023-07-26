HomeServices of America has announced that two of its New Jersey-area affiliates are merging; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties will merge into Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®. The combined brokerage, operating under the latter name, folds in more than 650 agents across 15 New Jersey Properties’ offices into Fox & Roach.

“New Jersey Properties’ footprint fits into ours like a puzzle piece, and we are thrilled to officially welcome them into the Fox & Roach family,” said Larry Flick V, chief executive officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® and The Trident Group. “Together, we will be stronger than ever, providing our sales associates with unparalleled resources, added tools and cutting-edge technology to best support their clients in achieving the dream of homeownership.”

New Jersey Properties was founded as an independently owned and operated brokerage in 2001 but traces its roots back to 1954. The brokerage first joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in 2014.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® maintains more than 5,000 sales professionals across more than 80 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Through its affiliated services, the Trident Group and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance.

“The real estate market has been dramatically shifting over the past several years, and as long-time brokerage leaders, we understand we need to grow and expand to thrive long-term,” said Chris Brown, chief executive officer and president, New Jersey Properties. “The decision to align ourselves with the brokerage that is consistently ranked No. 1 in the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network will ensure we are well equipped to serve local homebuyers and sellers for many years to come.”

“New Jersey Properties and Fox & Roach have maintained a longstanding friendship over the years, and we look forward to taking an exciting step to be bigger and better together,” said Bill Keleher, founder and chairman, New Jersey Properties. “With strong leadership guided by our shared values of excellence, integrity and dependability, I’m confident I’m leaving the organization in excellent hands.”

“Backed by the strength and longevity of HomeServices, combined with Fox & Roach’s legacy of success, this decision will ensure our sales professionals have everything they need to succeed in an evolving marketplace, including new tools, robust services and advanced education and coaching to help them grow their businesses,” added Christy Casey, executive vice president, New Jersey Properties.

Flick will continue to serve as CEO of Fox & Roach, with the close support of Brown, as vice chairman, to ensure a seamless transition. Casey will serve as the regional president for the new North and Central New Jersey markets.

“Combining these two great HomeServices’ companies brings together two great organizations that will be unmatched in their ability to serve the real estate needs of new and existing clients,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors® and New Jersey Properties.

“Larry, his leadership team along with Chris, Bill and Christine share an uncompromising commitment to their agents, employees and customers and we look forward to supporting them as they take the company to the next chapter of growth and success,” added Blefari.

