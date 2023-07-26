Most homeowners share a common lament about at least one room in their house: It’s too small.

The truth is, unless you’re living in a mansion, we’re always looking for more space—or at least the illusion of more space. And that’s where design comes in. With just a few strategic decor steps, even the smallest of rooms can have the feel of an open, airy space. The following can be your secret weapons for creating the feel of more square footage, curated from top designers for The Spruce.



Natural light. Nothing adds spaciousness to a room like sunlight pouring through a window. With that in mind, ditch the heavy drapes and opt for minimal window coverings—like a roll-up shade or sheer curtains. Or consider going with no window coverings at all, provided privacy isn’t a concern. This strategy will instantly open up any room.

Black paint. The darkest of all colors, it certainly seems counterintuitive to enlist black paint to create the feeling of more space. But designer Hannah Drakeford explains that black changes your perception of space as it simply disappears. While you probably don’t want to paint an entire room black, use it as a creative accent in windowless areas, such as hallways, or to paint just one wall.

Built-ins. Adding built-in bookshelves to a small room, instantly adds space—not to mention functionality—without infringing upon the existing footprint of the area. Whether it’s in your kitchen, bedroom or entryway, dress up your built-ins with an interesting wallpapered or painted background.

Empty walls. The most critical rule when it comes to a small space? Less is more. Resist the urge to over-decorate in small rooms, leaving at least one wall completely blank. Gather photos and or prints in an interesting collage on one wall then go with space-creating emptiness on another. A well-placed mirror will also help create the illusion that the room is larger than it actually is.

Help keep any small room feeling bigger than it actually is by staying on top of clutter, a space-killer in any area of the home.

