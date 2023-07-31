While your home is a place that serves many functions for everyone who lives under its roof, don’t overlook the importance of having your own private power spot.



According to home-organizing expert Marie Kondo, a power spot is a nook that includes a few of your favorite personal items and that exudes comfort and peace. It’s a place where you can calmly begin your mornings and turn to for refuge when you need a little me-time at any point during the day. You can use this space to reflect, read, write, meditate or whatever practice helps you unwind and recharge.



From a desk in your bedroom to a window seat in the den, just about any area can become your designated power spot. Here are some important tips for creating and maintaining this special personal space:

Be purposeful about the items you place in your power spot. Focus on objects that evoke positive memories and that make you smile, such as small framed photos of your loved ones or a hand-made card from one of your children. Fresh flowers or a plant can also add an important, calming element. Hang an inspirational quote or a poster that has special meaning for you.

Maintain the space. Once you’ve designated and decorated this area, be sure to maintain it. Keep it free from dirty dishes and trash, and keep all surfaces clean. A layer of dust or lint will detract from the soothing qualities of this space. Above all, don’t let this space become cluttered with miscellaneous paperwork, mail or clothing. Remember that this is a place of calm.

Any corner will do. If you can’t find your own private space, claim a corner in a shared room of your home by filling it with items that are meaningful to you. Hang a shelf to house a few of your favorite mementos, photos or books, or a favorite piece of art or framed photograph of a favorite place. Add a small but comfortable chair or ottoman, along with a candle or vase for flowers and you’re all set with a spot that speaks to you.

Carving out your own power spot will add an important dimension to your home and provide a special space that’s all your own.