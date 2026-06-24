The long-debated 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act made it past its final vote in Congress when the House approved the omnibus bill by a 358-32 vote last night. However, on its last leg to passage, it hit a snag when President Donald Trump announced on social media this morning that he was canceling the signing ceremony that had been scheduled for today.

Describing the bill as of “minor importance,” Trump has said he will refuse to sign the bill until Congress passes a different piece of legislation: The SAVE America Act, which imposes stricter new voting requirements such as compulsory proof of citizenship at voter registration and photo ID at time of voting, measures which Trump has characterized as “common sense.”

Democratic Senators have criticized the bill as voter suppression and Senate Republicans reportedly told Trump, per the Wall Street Journal, that the measure has “no path to passage.”

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has claimed he will attempt to pass the SAVE America Act with budget reconciliation, a process where a bill only needs 51 votes to pass in the Senate without the opposition being able to filibuster. The reconciliation process is limited to fiscal legislation, which the SAVE America Act does not fall under.

If Trump does not act on the housing bill by signing or vetoing it within two weeks, then under the Constitution it automatically becomes law. The bill’s broad bipartisan support also means that lawmakers could override a potential veto.

In a statement to RISMedia, National Association of Realtors® (NAR) Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy Officer Shannon McGahn reaffirmed the association’s support for the legislation.

“The bipartisan passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is a major milestone and a testament to what can happen when lawmakers come together to address one of the nation’s most pressing challenges. We applaud Congress for advancing meaningful solutions to increase housing supply, improve affordability, and expand opportunities for homeownership.”

“The overwhelming bipartisan support for this legislation reflects a growing consensus that America needs more homes and more pathways to homeownership,” said McGahn. “REALTORS® across the country have worked tirelessly to help build that momentum, and we are encouraged by this important step forward. We look forward to working with policymakers and the Administration to see this landmark housing package signed into law.”

National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) President Bill Owens remained bullish on the bill passage in a statement to RISMedia: “Voters are demanding action on housing supply and affordability, and Congress has delivered a historic bill to address their concerns. Although there was no bill signing today, we are confident the 21st Century Road to Housing Act will eventually become law.”