The August issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at the powerful individuals that have built Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices by going the extra mile. In addition, we take a look at Bob Hale’s prestigious 50 year career, the RISMedia Broker Confidence Index for June, and NAR’s new research on home buyers moving long distance.

On the Cover

Exceeding Expectations

How Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network Agents Go Above and Beyond

Real estate professionals are often called a lot of things—friend, confidant, advisor—but at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one term stands out above all the rest: hero. Ordinary individuals who find strength to persevere in spite of all obstacles, network agents who make up the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family put in the maximum effort and go the extra mile without expectation of reward or recognition day in and day out. In this month’s cover story, learn how these everyday heroes become an integral part of a client’s life throughout the home-buying or -selling journey—helping them make important decisions, guiding them through the process from start to finish and being there for every milestone along the way.

Highlights

Still a Force 50 Years in, Bob Hale Looks Back, but Mostly Forward

Celebrating 50 years as a titan in the real estate industry, Hale says there’s very little time for looking back, and none at all for lamenting “the good old days.”

Broker Confidence Rebounds Despite Inventory Woes

RISMedia’s Broker Confidence Index appears to be see-sawing as the industry moves further into an atypical summer season, jumping in June after a sharp dip in May.

Long-Distance Movers: Why Did They Move, and How?

The median distance moved by recent buyers, according to NAR’s 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, was 50 miles, but many of those buyers moved much further from their previous home.



