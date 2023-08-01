While buying a house without seeing it isn’t ideal, you may find yourself in a position where you need to buy a home out of state and don’t have the opportunity to see it in person before making an offer. However, thanks to working with a trusted real estate agent and technology, you could turn this scenario into a positive experience. Read on for insight into buying a house sight unseen.

Partner with a trusted real estate agent

Working with a real estate agent whom you trust, who has a strong knowledge of your home requirements and a deep familiarity with the area, is the first step to helping you feel confident in making an offer on the house without seeing it first. This agent should also be comfortable using technology often and an excellent communicator.

Tour every property virtually

Since you can’t see the properties in person, your real estate agent should have a detailed list of your house requirements. When your agent identifies homes that meet those requirements, you can tour those properties with them virtually, using Facetime or other video call capabilities. Ask your agent to open doors, cabinets, and drawers, have a tape measure so you can imagine the scale and spacing of particular features, ask about any unusual smells or sounds, and tour the exterior. If you have friends or family in the area, see if they can tour the property with your real estate agent to act as a second set of eyes.

Tour the neighborhood

Unless you’re already familiar with the neighborhood, simply seeing the house and the exterior property won’t give you the complete picture of the neighborhood. See if your real estate agent can also walk around the community and the town’s downtown area so you can have a better feel of the neighborhood, restaurants, shops, parks, and the area’s other features.

Carefully vet the home inspector

A thorough home inspection is imperative to be confident buying a house sight unseen. Interview several home inspectors and contact reference checks to be sure you trust their experience and expertise. Ask your real estate agent to accompany the inspector during the inspection and video call you to discuss any areas of concern. Carefully review the inspection report and over-communicate with the inspector to gain insight into professional recommendations.

Try to tour the home before closing

In a competitive market, you may need to make an offer on a home before seeing it in person. However, a closing period on average is between 30-45 days, so it’s wise to see the property before you close. In the rare instance of a significant issue, you will lose your earnest money but can still back out. Once you close on the house, it’s officially your responsibility.

Competitive real estate markets can result in out-of-the-ordinary scenarios, such as buying a house sight unseen. Over communicating, having a trusted team and relying heavily on technology can help you feel comfortable in your investment.