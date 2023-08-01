So, you’ve joined a new real estate team. Maybe you’ve gone from a solo agent to a team member, or your brokerage has merged with a larger one and now you’re in a much bigger pond. Regardless, being the new kid at school is never fun, especially if you’re struggling to make connections. Real estate is a client-facing industry, of course, but connections and networking are vital for a successful business, too—and if you’re part of a team, doubly so. If you feel like you’re not fitting in, here are some steps to consider taking.

Understand the reason for the disconnect

As the saying goes, the first step to fixing a problem is acknowledging it. That requires some self-reflection, so think back on your time with the team so far. At the same time, observe your teammates and then compare. Is there something you’re doing wrong? Or is it just normal newbie woes—people tend to gravitate toward interacting with those they’ve known longer. This simple exercise will also help you understand whether the problem is something you can fix.

Try to get to know them

Ideally, you would have already received a warm welcome from your new team. Even so, the ball is largely in your own court when it comes to fostering those connections. You’re a salesperson, so surely you know that you can’t wait for leads to come to you.

The good news is that this is a problem that’s largely within your power to fix. Strike up conversations when you have the chance. If you want to be really ambitious, invite colleagues to out-of-office lunches so you can get to know each other. Your approach will have to take into account how big your team is, but getting to know your teammates can bring you a more satisfying work experience and referrals, too.

Consider finding a new team

If you make the extra effort to foster connection and you’re still not seeing reciprocation, maybe it’s time to begin looking for openings on nearby teams. If you have any agent friends, ask if there’s a spot on their team. There’s no shame in calling it quits if things just aren’t working out. It will be better for everyone, as you can forge a new career path rather than mucking around in a dead end.

There’s always solo work

A team isn’t the right model for everyone. If you previously worked as a solo agent and found yourself better suited toward that model, then consider going back to it…but only after you’ve given the team model time. You shouldn’t back out just because of initial discomfort. But if you’re still not feeling it by the year mark, it may be time to consider your options. Just regard your time on a team as an experiment; you can’t learn to succeed without some failures along the way.