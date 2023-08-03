Software company Local Logic has secured $13 million in Series B Funding, courtesy of numerous investment firms led by GroundBreak Ventures and Investissement Québec, the company has announced. The full list of investors includes:

Band Capital Partners, an affiliate of Triovest Realty Advisors.

Cycle Capital.

Desjardins Group.

Jones Boys Ventures.

Second Century Ventures.

Shadow Ventures.

Local Logic, based in Quebec, Canada, offers local real estate market intelligence. The data is intended for both industry professionals, so they may make better-informed business decisions, and government entities so they can best regulate residential real estate sectors. The company intends to leverage its funding by increasing MLSes partnerships in both the U.S. and Canada, thereby increasing its current audience of 15 million users.

On their firms’ decision to provide funding to Local Logic:

“Many factors go into making real estate investment and development decisions, and location is not often one of them. We believe in Local Logic’s mission to make cities more sustainable by bringing deep insight into location-based risk and opportunity to actors making high-consequence decisions in housing and the built environment,” shares Scott Kaplanis, managing [artner, GroundBreak Ventures. “We’re excited to contribute to the company’s long-term goals of uncovering more critical location insights to inform consumers and real estate investors.”

“We are proud to support two rising-star entrepreneurs in this new round of financing, ” stated Guy LeBlanc, president and CEO of Investissement Québec. “With our partners in Québec’s financial ecosystem, we will endeavor to fill the gaps in the capital chain and further the emergence of new technologies, from conception to sales.”

This new round brings Local Logic’s current funding to $19 million, the company says.

“This round of funding represents a significant milestone for Local Logic,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. “With an increasingly complex real estate market, our proprietary insights have become crucial in understanding location’s impact on ROI. With significant growth in size, notable partnerships, and prestigious awards, we’re at the forefront of the industry, providing actionable location-based insights.”

For more information, visit https://locallogic.co/.