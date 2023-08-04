Replacing damaged or worn-out siding can improve your home’s curb appeal, boost its value and make it more energy efficient. Many homeowners don’t realize that the color of their siding can impact their house’s energy efficiency. Installing new siding in a lighter color might significantly reduce your electricity costs.

Why the Color of Your Siding Matters

Light colors reflect sunlight, while dark colors absorb it. If you’re outside on a hot day and you’re wearing light-colored clothing, you’ll feel cooler than you would feel in darker clothing.

The same principle applies to houses. Lighter-colored siding does a better job of reflecting the sun’s UV rays than darker-colored siding.

When sunlight is reflected, that keeps the house’s interior from heating up. That means there’s less need to rely on air conditioning to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. Running the AC less in the summer translates to lower electricity bills.

How to Choose the Right Color for Your Home’s Siding

The color that you select for your siding will depend on several factors, including where you live. If your region tends to get hot weather and your utility bills skyrocket in the summer, your siding might be at least partly to blame. Installing new siding with a lighter color can help you reduce the amount you spend to keep your house cool.

The siding doesn’t necessarily have to be white to reduce your energy usage. A different shade, such as beige or yellow, can also help you lower your utility bills.

Investing in New Siding Can Save You Money in the Long Run

As a homeowner, making your house energy efficient should be one of your top priorities. Upgrades such as replacing the siding can be expensive, but they can pay off over time.

Siding that’s damaged can’t effectively protect your home from varying weather conditions. If the siding is a dark color that absorbs heat, that can also contribute to high utility bills.

Installing new siding can make your house more energy efficient. Choosing siding in a lighter shade can increase the impact. You might be shocked by how much of a difference you feel in the indoor temperature. When you rely less on your air conditioner, you can see an immediate drop in your utility bills.

You’ll be able to enjoy those savings for years, or even decades, to come. The money that you save can more than cover the upfront cost. If you’re thinking about replacing your home’s siding, contact a handful of local contractors to discuss the pros and cons of different materials and colors and to request estimates.