The dog days of summer have arrived, and keeping your house cool can be challenging. If your home is working overtime to keep it comfortable, but you’re still warm, some common issues can be easily resolved. Read on to learn about the mistakes that may make your home too hot and how you can fix them.

The filter is dirty

If your home is feeling too hot despite constantly running air conditioning, your indoor air filter may need to be replaced. The filter is the catch-all for all dust, pollen and other allergens that are found in the air in your home. If you leave your windows open or live in an older home, your filter may be working overtime. Indoor filters must be changed often — as frequently as one to three months.

The windows and doors are leaking air

Leaking windows and doors are a common culprit of homes overheating. If the windows and doors aren’t correctly sealed, the cool air will flow out and the hot air will come inside. The doors and windows will need to be resealed. If resealing doesn’t remedy the issue, they may need to be replaced.

Poor insulation

A home with poor insulation means the temperature will never be fully regulated. If the house and attic are correctly insulated, the air conditioning system will have to work overtime to keep the house cool, but it will only cool the home partially. The attic is the best place to check to see if it’s been correctly insulated.

The house needs an additional system

The air conditioning unit installed in your home may need to be bigger, or you need another unit. If the house has an addition and the air conditioning system wasn’t updated to account for the additional square footage, you may need to add a second or larger unit.

You leave the downstairs windows open

If you love the fresh air and the breeze flowing through the first floor, you may pay for it later when it’s time to go to bed. Leaving the first-floor windows open during the war forces the hot air upstairs, which means it can be uncomfortably hot when it’s time to go to bed. Ensure the air conditioning is off when the windows are open, and close the windows in the evening so you can ensure it’s comfortable by the time you go to bed.

You’ve skipped regular maintenance

An air conditioning unit should be inspected and serviced annually to ensure it’s in working order. An annual visit from a professional means that minor issues can be caught and resolved before they become more significant and costly.

The air conditioning unit needs to be replaced

If you’ve looked into all the common culprits and your home can’t cool down, the system may need to be replaced entirely. An air conditioning unit can last up to 15 years, so if your unit is approaching this age, it may be time to replace it.