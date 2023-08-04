If you’re interested in buying a new house, or if you’re looking for a piece of land to build a custom home, you might come across several types of lots. The slope of the land will influence how you can use the basement and access the backyard.

Standard Lot

A standard lot is flat, and the basement is located entirely underground. It has small windows that can be used to exit the basement in an emergency.

Since the lower level is completely below ground level, it doesn’t get much natural light. Depending on how you want to use the space, that might be an advantage or a disadvantage. A dark basement can be an ideal place for a home theater, but it might not be the best location for a bedroom.

The house’s main floor sits at ground level. If there is a deck behind the house, or if you decide to build one, you’ll only need a small staircase, or possibly no steps at all, to go from the deck to the backyard.

Walkout Lot

A walkout lot is steeply sloped. The basement has large windows, which can make it feel a lot like any other part of the house. People can walk through a door and go directly from the basement to the backyard.

Since the house is built on a hill, the main level is higher than the backyard. A deck that’s attached to the house’s main floor must have safety railings and stairs to provide access to the backyard.

Daylight Lot

With a daylight lot (also known as a lookout lot), the ground is sloped, but not as much as it is on a walkout lot. There’s no door leading from the basement to the backyard, but the basement does have large windows. A daylight basement gets a lot of natural light, which can make it an ideal place to set up a bedroom, family room, or home office.

The house’s main level is above the backyard. If the home has a deck, your family and guests will have to go down a set of stairs to reach the backyard.

How to Choose the Right Type of Lot for You

If you’re looking for a house with a specific architectural design, or if you’re thinking about building your own home, the type of lot is important. Although homes can be constructed in many ways, some designs work better on certain types of lots.

A house’s design can influence its value and your property tax bills, as well as maintenance. A sloped lot can be tricky when it comes to landscaping. Your real estate agent or architect can tell you more about the pros and cons of different types of lots and help you find the property that will be best for you.