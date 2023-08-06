It doesn’t take a soothsayer or crystal ball to know that the future of real estate will be in the classroom this fall as many college students prepare for another semester.

Sure, their finances may need to be in order but give it a few years. If you’re an agent willing to play the long game, it’s worth tapping into this pool now and getting your name and brand familiar with the buyers and agents of the future today.

Most agents understand the importance and benefits of connecting with the communities and markets that they work in. The same principles apply here as you extend your reach and appeal to college students who aspire to become homeowners.

Here are a few ways to start making inroads at local college campuses to get your name and brand top of mind and the class.

Be the Example

Considering that every agent owns and operates their own business, you have real-world experience that can be useful to business schools and professors looking to teach their students about marketing, scaling, sales and more.

Just as you would find vendors to work with you in your market, professors and administrators on campus can be your bridge to getting in front of students. See how to host or collaborate on seminars and sessions about building and running your own business.

Not only will this get you in front of students as a subject matter expert, but you could also inspire the next generation of agents to enter the industry.

Homebuying 101

You’d be hard-pressed to find Homebuying 101 on any curriculum nationwide. Unfortunate as that may be, it provides another opportunity for agents to put on their educator cap for consumers much earlier than usual.

Set up in-person or virtual seminars marketed to students at a local college to provide them with valuable information on what goes into buying. At the end of the sessions, provide further ways for students to contact you with questions. Not only does this provide a needed service to younger generations, but it can also sow the seeds that will grow into potential leads and clients in the long term.

Off-Campus Housing Guru

When dorm life just isn’t cutting it anymore, most college students will start the search for what will likely be their first apartment. Depending on your market, this will present an opportunity to gain a client if you can facilitate the rental process.

If you have connections established at colleges, it could be worth working with homeowners who want to rent out their listings to college students. While it won’t yield the commission that you’d get selling or buying a house, it will provide a few new relationships that you could potentially turn into buyers and sellers in the medium to long term.

Building a Pipeline of Future Agents

Summer internships are pretty standard practice at colleges and universities, and in many cases, they are a graduation requirement for students. Providing the opportunity for students to gain an internship can help foster a better understanding and appreciation of the real estate industry while also setting the foundation for a possible career for a future agent.

Not only would you get a chance to be a mentor, but with the growing number of agent teams emerging in the industry today, this could be the starting point for your future as a team leader.