PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, has announced that Curbio, Inc. has been named “Overall Home Improvement Platform Of The Year” in its annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The annual program provides comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry. This year’s program drew more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 countries.

“With its tech-powered solution, Curbio has flipped an outdated process on its head, making pre-listing home improvements quick and stress-free for all parties involved. The home improvement industry hadn’t seen any real innovation in decades, with pre-listing home improvement projects seen as tedious, stressful–and expensive,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Curbio, our ‘Overall Home Improvement Platform Of The Year’ winner, has disrupted both the real estate and construction industries with its business model and innovative technology that have saved clients thousands of hours while boosting their profit.”

Curbio offers pay-at-closing home improvements and manages, executes and provides financing for pre-listing home improvement projects. Curbio handles all aspects of every project, from estimates to labor sourcing, materials ordering and project management, and has specific expertise in renovating to sell.

“In developing tech that has streamlined the home improvement process, we’re proud to have saved our clients countless hours. Projects completed by Curbio are done an average of 60% faster than they would be with a typical general contractor,” said Olivia Mariani, CMO of Curbio. “Thank you to PropTech Breakthrough for recognizing we are the only company that offers a truly turnkey service. Our goal is to continue to be a significant innovator in the real estate space and modernize the decades-old home improvement industry to help our clients.”

For more information visit https://curbio.com/.