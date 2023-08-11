All Bright MLS members receive discount on ticket price through Premier membership

What’s Your Plan for Ending the Year Strong and Starting 2024 on Solid Ground?

As 2023 continues to serve up new challenges, real estate leaders must navigate an ever-changing landscape. Savvy brokerage operators, however, are confronting these challenges head-on, forging ahead despite evolving market conditions. They’ll be on hand to tell you how at RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

Featured speaker, Bright MLS President and CEO Brian Donnellan will bring his valuable insights on how MLSs are adapting to serve members in a shifting market. He’ll share how to interpret national statistics and market trends for regional analysis, and how to read the tea leaves for local markets. Drawing from his extensive experience, Donnellan will provide insight into the strategies employed by MLSs, including Bright MLS, to thrive in the future. VIP guests will have a unique opportunity to hear from one of the nation’s most influential MLS leaders on navigating the ever-changing real estate landscape.

As part of Bright MLS and RISMedia’s Premier partnership, all Bright MLS members receive a $1,000 off the All-Access ticket to the event. Register below to receive this incredible discount!

REGISTER NOW

When: September 5 – 7, 2023

Where: Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

At RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, the industry’s top minds will gather to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, detailing strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and show you how to take charge and define your own destiny moving forward.

You will hear real-world experiences and hands-on strategies from residential real estate’s most successful operators. More than 100 C-level executives representing top brokerage firms, ‘disruptor’ models, leading agent teams, tech innovators, and powerful MLSs and associations are scheduled to speak at the CEO & Leadership Exchange, including:

Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC

Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty

Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens

Bob Goldberg, National Association of REALTORS®

Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate

Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty Inc.

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Martha Mosier, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc.

Liz Nunan, Houlihan Lawrence

Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

Ennis Antoine, Compass Real Estate

Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International

Rebecca Thomson, Coldwell Banker Realty

Jemila Winsey, ERA Legacy Living

And many more !

More than 25 presentations and panel discussions will address some of the most urgent issues facing real estate, such as: (see the full agenda here):

M&A Strategies and Opportunities in a Shifting Market

Affiliated-Business Strategies: Understanding and Overcoming Regulatory Hurdles

How AI is Changing Your Business…For Better or Worse

Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times

Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?

Leadership That Makes a Difference: Nurturing Success in Challenging Times

Shaking Up Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves

Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market

Evolving Team Structures: What Works What Doesn’t

The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge

How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field

Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn

Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents

The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market

Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results

For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange.