REcolorado® announced it has achieved the highest level of certification from Ocusell, the industry leader for MLS business rule and compliance audits in the MLS space. REcolorado submitted its system requirements and subsequent documentation to Ocusell via the Real Estate Business Rules (REBER) standard Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) format. Ocusell’s audit team found that 100% of the MLS’s business rules were validated as fully compliant under its detailed scrutinization.

“In two years of testing, this is the highest level of compliance we have ever seen,” said D. Jackson, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Ocusell. “This accomplishment is significant given the typical failure rate is usually close to 40%.”

REcolorado stated that business rules are a fundamental part of its processes and play a vital role in both new product launches and enhancements to existing services. Led by the Business Services team, REcolorado begins by documenting requirements and concludes with comprehensive testing to ensure business rules are followed.

“The key to timely and accurate data is found in how REcolorado’s MLS business rules are researched, drafted, and integrated into the data workflow,” said Deborah Shipley, REcolorado vice president of marketing and communications. “Strong business rules allow REcolorado to work more efficiently with our partners to bring subscriber-focused services to the market. The affirmation provided by Ocusell validates REcolorado’s solid operational core and sets a foundation for our next chapter of providing value to our subscribers.”

Ocusell stated it developed its Business Rules Assurance Certification to signify the importance of an MLS’s operational compliance and, as a result, enable an MLS to deliver to end-users (both professionals and consumers) the most rules-compliant, accurate, and timely real estate data. The Ocusell Certification ensures that careful safeguards and optimal operating procedures are in place.

“This engagement showcases our technology’s capability to beneficially transform MLS operations,” added Jackson. “We are confident the updated business rules will positively impact professionals in the Colorado real estate market and welcome inquiries from any MLS in North America to learn how we can help.”

For more information, visit https://recolorado.com/.