The REALTORS® Relief Foundation announced a $1 million grant made available to the California Association of REALTORS® to provide disaster relief support to families affected by recent wildfires in Southern California.

“Agents who are REALTORS® deeply understand that in times of crisis, we step up to help our communities remain resilient and united, even in the face of devastation like what we’re witnessing in Southern California,” said RRF President Greg Hrabcak. “This grant underscores RRF’s dedication to providing assistance during the critical weeks and months following a disaster, and we are committed to helping families stay in their communities and begin to rebuild their lives.”

All donations to RRF made through February 7 will go toward those impacted by the California wildfires, according to a release. The National Association of REALTORS® covers 100% of RRF’s administrative costs, so every dollar donated goes directly to disaster relief efforts.

NAR noted that for more than 24 years the REALTORS® Relief Foundation has been a lifeline for communities affected by disasters, providing housing-related assistance. Since 2001, the foundation has distributed more than $43 million in aid, helping more than 25,000 families nationwide.

Impacted families will soon be able to apply for relief through the CAR website at www.car.org/difference/realtorscare. Learn more about RRF at https://rrf.realtor/.