The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has welcomed Hightower Heritage Real Estate to its rapidly expanding national network. This strategic partnership signifies an opportunity for Hightower Heritage Real Estate to take advantage of JMG’s proven platform and referral pipeline promise to drive significant growth and elevate their entire team.

Founded by Bill Hightower and led by Melissa Bartlett, JMG noted that Hightower Heritage Real Estate has established itself as a trusted name in Excelsior Springs and the wider Kansas City Metro. With a foundation built on integrity and exceptional client service, the decision to join JMG reflects a shared vision for innovation, growth, and success.

“We are thrilled to have Hightower Heritage Real Estate join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support, and industry-leading referral opportunities. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to helping top-performing teams realize their full potential.”

For Bartlett, the decision to partner with JMG was clear. “Even in challenging markets, Hightower Heritage Real Estate has thrived, maintaining consistent sales volume and delivering exceptional service to our clients for 25+ years. To ensure a continuous flow of high-quality referrals and further expand our reach, we have made the strategic decision to join JMG. Their cutting-edge technology, enhanced reporting visibility, and industry-leading systems will allow us to better serve our clients and streamline the home buying and selling experience.”

Bartlett continued, “Our mission remains the same—educating and empowering underserved communities on the path to homeownership while providing top-tier service and lasting relationships. This transition strengthens our ability to help more individuals achieve their real estate goals with confidence and ease.”

JMG stated that its innovative business model has redefined the real estate landscape, leveraging proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals. As part of the JMG network, Hightower Heritage Real Estate will benefit from these resources, enhancing their productivity and bottom line.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com or contact the JMG press office at press@jasonmitchellgroup.com.