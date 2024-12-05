Thanksgiving is a holiday that holds a special place in my heart. It’s non-denominational, welcoming everyone to celebrate, and its core message of gratitude provides a refreshing opportunity to reset our mindset with positivity and hope. As we approach the end of 2024, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the power of gratitude and the perseverance that shaped this beloved holiday.

Gratitude, as Zig Ziglar once said, is “the healthiest of all human emotions.” It’s not just a feeling but a practice that enriches every aspect of our lives. Oprah Winfrey wisely echoed this sentiment: “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” Gratitude is the foundation for a positive outlook, one that can energize us to close out the year with strength and optimism.

But Thanksgiving is about more than a mindset. It’s a celebration of the relentless effort of a visionary leader, Sarah Josepha Hale, whose persistence turned a shared sense of gratitude into a national tradition. Hale, a writer and poet best known for penning “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” spent 17 years tirelessly campaigning for Thanksgiving to become a national holiday. She wrote to governors, naval commanders, ministers, and five U.S. Presidents before finally convincing President Abraham Lincoln to declare the last Thursday of November as a day for nationwide gratitude in 1863.

Lincoln’s proclamation described the holiday as a time to be “solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged, as with one heart and one voice, by the whole American people.” This powerful unity, grounded in gratitude, is what continues to make Thanksgiving such a meaningful occasion today.

So, what’s the message? Thanksgiving is more than turkey and pumpkin pie (though we certainly enjoy those!). It’s a reminder of the importance of perseverance, unity and gratitude. Like Sarah Josepha Hale, we can accomplish extraordinary things when we combine our focus with relentless determination. And like Thanksgiving itself, we can carry the spirit of gratitude forward into every day, making the world a better, more joyful place.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. May your holiday be filled with love, laughter and, of course, something delicious on the table.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.