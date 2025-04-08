Providing an insider’s perspective at the transformation underway at the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), CEO Nykia Wright will sit down for an exclusive one-on-one discussion with RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston during RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, Sept. 3-5 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Register here.



During the session “The Inside Scoop: A CEO Exchange Exclusive With Nykia Wright,” Wright will provide attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at the changes taking place at NAR after years of challenges, and how the association intends to better serve brokers and their agents. Wright will also address the most pressing issues confronting the industry, from market conditions to critical policy updates.

Wright’s one-on-one takes place on September 3, the opening day of the CEO & Leadership Exchange. The event kicks off earlier that day with an opening keynote address, “The State of Real Estate,” from Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman.



More than 100 speakers will participate in this year’s event, themed “Rewriting the Script: Succeeding in the New Real Estate Landscape,” including the following industry thought leaders and influencers:

Dan Duffy – United Real Estate

Hoby Hanna, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Leo Pareja, eXp

Merri Jo Cowen, Stellar MLS

Robert Reffkin, Compass

Art Carter, CRMLS

Mike Miedler, CENTURY 21

Renee Gonzales – Long Realty Company

Todd Sumney – HomeSmart

Anthony Lamacchia – Lamacchia Realty

Kate Reisinger – Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Larry Flick V – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Brian Donnellan – Bright MLS

Cory Vasquez, Realty ONE Group

Donny Samson – Samson Properties

Cheryl Abrams Davis – RE/MAX United Real Estate

Chris Trapani – Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

Lacey Conway – Latter & Blum | Compass

Andy Allen – The Andy Allen Team, Keller Williams Realty

Brad Bjelke – UtahRealEstate.com

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for ongoing speaker announcements.

New this year

During this year’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will be merging two of its most prestigious annual celebrations—the Real Estate Newsmakers Dinner and the Power Broker Dinner—into the newly formed RISMedia Annual Awards Gala, taking place on the evening of September 4 at the Mayflower Hotel.

This newly expanded awards celebration will honor RISMedia’s 2025 Newsmakers Hall of Fame inductees as well as its annual Power Broker award recipients. During the gala, RISMedia will also reveal the winner of its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate.

Don’t wait – Register here today!