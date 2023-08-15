The REALTORS® Relief Foundation has announced $1.5 million in disaster relief aid has been made available to Hawaii REALTORS® in support of the REALTORS® Association of Maui after fires recently devastated communities on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue, NAR said.

“Maui’s recent wildfires have deeply impacted its residents, and we stand by them during this challenging time,” said RRF President Mike McGrew. “RRF grants aim to ease the path towards recovery, offering tangible aid to those rebuilding their lives. As real estate agents, we recognize that unity and community spirit are invaluable, especially when facing such trying circumstances.”

Since 2001, RRF has disbursed more than $40 million in aid to more than 20,000 families nationwide. The National Association of Realtors® covers all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.

When a major disaster occurs, RRF mobilizes its outreach efforts and turns to NAR members and other constituents for support.

To learn more about RRF visit www.nar.realtor/rrf.