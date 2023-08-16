The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, recently presented a check for $2,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester and Putnam counties, New York, the company announced.

Big Brothers Big Sisters serves children aged 7 to 17, living in Westchester and Putnam Counties. Its mission is to help all young people facing adversity to achieve their full potential in school and in life. It does so by providing professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships to support them.

Established in 1958, the Westchester/Putnam chapter serves hundreds of children throughout the region, through community-based and school-based mentoring programs. The national organization–Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America–dates back to 1904.

“I am so grateful to the HG Realtor Foundation for this very generous first-time donation,” said Valerie Brown, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester and Putnam. “The REALTOR® community is an incredibly valued, long standing supporter of BBBS, particularly our board members John Rios, Joe Maymi and David Richman and many other individuals serving as mentors and participating in our community events. This gift from HGRF is a demonstration of its commitment to strengthening the communities in which they live and work, and I look forward to building an ongoing partnership with them.”

