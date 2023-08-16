Realty ONE Group has announced the company has sold the franchise rights in Belize. Belize will be the 17th country the brand operates in and is its fifth expansion of this type in 2023.

Sergio E. Gonzalez, who also purchased the franchise rights to Costa Rica just two years ago and is the regional owner of Realty ONE Group Central America and Western Caribbean, is the franchisor’s new partner to expand into Belize, the company said.

“Sergio and his partners are family and they’ve become some of the most impassioned and progressive leaders in our global network,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “I have no doubt that with his partners and supporters, he’ll be radically changing the lives of real estate professionals, and entire communities, in and around Belize.”

“The Central America and western Caribbean region is now witnessing truly remarkable moments as we embrace the vision of turning every corner into shimmering gold, ONE franchise at a time,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez looks to open new locations initially on the shores of Ambergris Caye, nestled in the charming city of San Pedro.

