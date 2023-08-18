Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was honored with a bronze Stevie® Award for “Communications Department of the Year” in the 20th Annual International Business Awards®, the company has announced. Selected by a jury of communications experts out of more than 3,700 nominations globally, Anywhere was recognized for the multi-disciplinary communications team’s role in driving the Company’s brand transformation.

The Anywhere enterprise communications team comprises professionals across corporate, business, and product and technology communications; employee experience communications; corporate social media and digital communications; visual communications; strategic events and production; corporate affairs; and government relations. The team was honored for leading the Company’s rebrand in 2022 from Realogy Holdings Corp. to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. as well as delivering a compelling transformation story to influence perception and reputation.

“Anywhere is in the midst of a strategic transformation to reshape the future of real estate, and engaging, multi-channel storytelling is one of the most impactful ways we can bring audiences along our trailblazing journey,” said Trey Sarten, Anywhere chief communications officer and head of public affairs. “Every day I am inspired by the creativity, innovation, and smarts this team brings to fueling the Anywhere story, and I’d like to thank the International Business Awards for recognizing our exceptional communications talent who continue to play a critical role in moving Anywhere to what’s next.”

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”

For more information on Anywhere Real Estate visit https://www.anywhere.re/.