Choosing a career in real estate means committing to the job outside of the traditional nine-to-five timeframe Monday through Friday. The everyday tasks of an agent are numerous—from getting a listing, showing off houses to touching base with clients—and if you want to succeed, you need to relentlessly juggle multiple clients.

However, the job doesn’t end with these tasks. When your job is to sell a product, any social interaction has the potential to transform into a networking opportunity or even a lead. While a real estate professional’s job is never done—no matter what the clock says—we asked a few of our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“Given that real estate is a 24/7 profession, what ways are you effectively business-building when you’re not on the clock?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Influencers

David Serle

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Services

“I am always networking. There is nothing that I do in my free time that I don’t receive business from. I am always positioning myself in my groups of friends as the real estate resource. It is also important to consider your audience, as many people do not want the pushy salesperson, so knowing how aggressive to be in certain settings is important. I provide value first like connecting vendors. One of the best ways I receive business is through my ‘Breakfast With the Broker’ podcast. Continuing to connect people around the world has created business over the six-plus years I’ve been doing the podcast.”

Influencers

Tony Mattar

Founder and REALTOR®

The Chicago Crib Team

“The clock definitely never stops. I’ve found that excellent REALTORS® have some of the most ‘open ears’ in the business world. You train yourself over time to be constantly and subconsciously listening for business opportunities even if you are relaxing and off the ‘official’ clock. Luckily, when you are in a profession where you get to genuinely help people achieve their goals, listening for opportunities to help people doesn’t feel like work.

Beyond that, the best way to build business is to find things outside of selling real estate that you are passionate about and build genuine relationships with people who share that passion or are a part of that community as well. As a former collegiate athlete, I’m passionate about fitness and am an avid CrossFitter. By engaging in that community for personal reasons, I’ve built relationships that have forever changed my business as well.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2023-newsmakers/ to learn more about this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers.