Successful brokerages need to stay innovative to improve their profitability. This includes adapting to the modern market, attracting and retaining top agents, and offering tools and services to level up your brand. Especially with the influx of new agents into the industry, brokerages need to help their agents stay competitive if they want to see their business thrive.

One of the best ways to edge out other firms as well as empower your agents is through your suite of services. The right tools and platforms can help your agents win listings, be more productive and grow their business, which in turn helps your bottom line. Although technology is now a critical component, agents are inundated with tools. You can connect them to the right ones to help their business—and yours. ‘

Focus on the agents

Agents are a big key to your success as a brokerage firm. Consequently, the most helpful tools will be centered around the agent and keep them at the forefront of the process. While the needs of buyers and sellers are important, if the tools do nothing to help the agent, they will likely not get used. While looking at tools and resources you should be thinking, “Does this tool have my agents’ needs in mind?” and “How will this be useful to my agents and make them more successful?”

Don’t make it harder than it needs to be

These tools are supposed to make your agents’ lives easier, not more complicated. If your agents have to spend hours watching tutorials or trying to self-teach their way through the tool, then it is likely doing more harm than good. Not only is the tool wasting your agents’ valuable time, but also if it takes more than 20 minutes to figure out, your agents are likely dismissing it altogether.

Stay away from complicated tools and focus instead on those that have a minimal learning curve and will easily integrate into your agents’ day-to-day lives.

Look for solutions and tools with a purpose

Don’t get tools just to have them. The purpose of these tools and platforms is to make agents’ jobs easier. In this case, less may be more. Trim the fat and focus on tools that are addressing an actual pain point for agents or clients. These tools should solve a problem or offer a wish list service that would allow agents to do their job better or more easily. When vetting these tools, just remember to ask yourself, “Why is this helpful?” and “What problem does this tool solve?”

The agent’s No. 1 tool for pre-listing updates

When you focus on tools that have these three features, you are more likely to give your agents what they need to be successful. In turn, your business can thrive.

