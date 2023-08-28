In a consumer-facing industry like real estate, brand recognition can go a long way toward elevating a team to success, but in order to consistently show up for a robust list of clientele, you need to have an advanced digital portfolio. Specializing in luxury markets coupled with the newest advancements in targeted digital marketing can further elevate a prestigious team, setting the stage for continued success as we head toward the future.

Andrew Salamone, principal agent with The Salamone Group at Compass, has been helping people buy and sell the finest luxury and waterfront properties in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay region for almost three decades. Understanding the importance of having a luxury web presence, Salamone points to leading technology provider Real Estate Webmasters as a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to taking the group up a notch in terms of its design, CRM and lead generation capabilities.

“Because the site looks great, our listings look great, and we look great,” says Salamone. “We just got the Real Estate Webmasters lead machine rolling, so we’ll continue to tweak it going forward, but it’s producing far better than I had anticipated.”

Somewhat of a family affair since its inception, Salamone notes that he got his first taste of the real estate industry as a kid, working as a “non-voluntary” assistant for his mother, Libby Salamone—a top-producing agent responsible for recruiting Andrew’s father, Ron Salamone (a former lawyer), into the business. Rounding out the team today is Angela Mathias, Libby’s former assistant turned “real estate savant,” and Andrew’s wife, Leila.

With Real Estate Webmasters’ custom IDX solutions connected right into the CRM, real estate professionals working for the team have an easier way to share MLS data on their website. The unique effectiveness of the IDX, according to Salamone, has not only made it easier for his team to track and source leads, but provide clients ease of use as well.

“The IDX must be very user-friendly, because our leads were jumping right into it, signing up and saving searches from day one,” says Salamone.

Real Estate Webmasters’ powerful customer relationship management system (REW CRM) allows for an optimized and easy-to-use workflow that helps agents follow up on new and past leads, resulting in more conversions for agents. For Salamone, the CRM’s customizable smart lists, which track activity and automatically flow leads into groups of your choosing, have been especially beneficial for those agents on his team.

“While we’re loving the CRM, I particularly like being able to create custom pages for almost any purpose,” says Salamone, who goes on to explain that plans are in place to expand from a simple real estate site into a community resource, with sections for the arts, dining and events. “The backend is perfect for this sort of thing,” he adds.

In addition to the CRM helping build a strong real estate pipeline with quality lead generation, Salamone is looking to utilize Real Estate Webmasters’ SEO services for his team, which will ultimately help improve their search engine rankings.

“Another agent who uses Real Estate Webmasters told us about her success with their SEO services, and we are going to look into that next,” concludes Salamone.

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.