Living near the water offers unique benefits and challenges. Many people dream of owning a waterfront home, then feel surprised and overwhelmed by the amount of maintenance that’s required.

You’ll Have to Protect the Property From Moisture

The humid air near a body of water can create a breeding ground for mold and cause metal to rust. You’ll have to cover outdoor furniture when it’s not in use and use a dehumidifier to keep mold from growing inside your home. Certain parts of the house, such as the garage and basement, might be particularly susceptible to moisture damage.

Humidity can attract some species of insects and other pests that thrive in damp conditions. You’ll have to take precautions to protect your home from pests and pay a professional to conduct routine inspections and treatments.

You’ll Have to Shield Your Belongings From Salt Damage

Salt is another issue that you’ll have to deal with if you buy a house on the water. Salt can cause metal to corrode. A strong wind gust can blow saltwater onto your deck. If your outdoor furniture isn’t covered, the salt can cause damage.

You’ll Have to Clean up a Lot of Sand

If you live near the beach, you’ll have sand in places where you don’t want it to be. People will carry it into the house on their shoes or bare feet, and pets will bring it in on their paws. Sand can also wind up on people’s clothes, on towels, and in bags and coolers that they take to the beach. You’ll have to spend a lot of time sweeping and vacuuming to keep your house clean.

A breeze can blow sand onto your porch, deck, or patio. You’ll have to sweep regularly or use a leaf blower to keep those areas clean.

The Exterior Will Need Frequent Upkeep

Because of conditions near the water, the outside of the house will be prone to damage and wear. If the exterior is painted, it will frequently require a fresh coat of paint. The deck or porch will also need to be painted or stained periodically.

You Might Have to Hire Maintenance Staff

Caring for a waterfront property can be time consuming. If you plan to live in your house year-round, you might want to hire one or more professionals to handle some of the maintenance. If you’re thinking about buying a waterfront home that you’ll only use during part of the year, you’ll need to hire someone who lives nearby to take care of the property when you’re not in the area.

Maintenance services can be costly, but not taking proper care of a waterfront property can lead to significant damage and expensive repair bills. Before you purchase a home on the water, think about the amount of work and money that would be required to maintain it and figure out if the house would be a sound financial investment.