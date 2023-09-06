Data Solutions company CoreLogic®, Restb.ai and the First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) have announced a partnership; FMLS subscribers will soon be able to access Restb.ai-powered tools through its offered CoreLogic solutions.

“FMLS is bringing the best that AI has to offer to the real estate industry,” said Jeremy Crawford, FMLS president and CEO and an AI leader in the MLS industry. “We are setting a new standard of tech excellence as we deliver the full Restb.ai Artificial Intelligence Platform through our CoreLogic solutions to dramatically improve the daily work lives of our agents, brokers, and ultimately, their buyers and sellers.”

Restb.ai AI services will be fully integrated into FMLS’s CoreLogic Matrix™ platform and CoreLogic OneHome™ client collaboration portal, the company stated. Restb.ai’s generative AI will automatically extract data insights from property photos, while homebuyers can upload a photo in OneHome and search for listings with desired features.

Restb.ai stated their services also enhance CoreLogic Listing Data Checker to help ensure MLS and ADA compliance before publication in the MLS and syndication to third-party sites.

FMLS’ CoreLogic solutions and services include:

Photo tags: During the Matrix listing input process, advanced AI technology reads what’s in the image and provides automated captions for each photo in seconds, saving FMLS agents significant time.

ALT-Text technology: AI adds the appropriate ALT-Text (tags) description for every photo uploaded for the listing to help ensure accessibility and ADA compliance when images are automatically distributed to FMLS member websites.

Generative property descriptions: In seconds, computer vision technology takes the dozens of photos and agent uploads for their listing to automatically compose several different property descriptions. Agents may select from the different styles and tones and edit any draft to ensure the property description reflects their own branding style.

Image matching capability: Restb.ai’s MLS Match is a revolutionary new photo match technology integrated into CoreLogic’s Matrix and OneHome applications. Its computer vision technology identifies properties with similar features and architectural styles, delivering a better way to search for properties compared with today’s standard search criteria.

“FMLS delivers a distinct AI advantage to its subscribers by enhancing its current Matrix MLS product suite with the addition of Restb.ai AI services,” said Shaleen Khatod, executive, Enterprise Strategy & Initiatives at CoreLogic. “We are pleased to be working with FMLS and Restb.ai to lead the industry with truly meaningful innovations that we hope will benefit many clients.”

“Jeremy’s technology leadership is helping accelerate the advancement of AI in the MLS industry,” said Lisa Larson, managing director of North America for Restb.ai. “He demonstrates a micro-focused commitment to equipping his agents and brokers with AI-enhanced MLS tools to help them succeed in today’s modern landscape. His strategic leadership also underscores an unwavering emphasis on data accuracy and data security.”

These new features and benefits are in addition to FMLS’s existing photo compliance system and CoreLogic Listing Data Checker. Rollout for the new features will commence in early Q4 2023.

