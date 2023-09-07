Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced that Real Grader is the latest addition to its Solutions Group program.

LeadingRE stated that Real Grader strengthens real estate professional’s digital presence across eight essential marketing sites, including Google, Facebook, Instagram, and more. One of their most popular products is the Instacard—the Digital Business Card specifically for real estate. The NAR Reach program 2023 has selected them as the provider to accelerate their expansion nationwide.

Real Grader’s services ensure that real estate professionals have a unified online reputation, empowering them to use social media and online platforms to cultivate business, according to a release. Their advanced technology helps to expand real estate professionals’ digital footprint and allows them to take control of their online business.

According to LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy, “Real Grader not only understands the real estate market, but they also comprehend the power of social media in today’s business landscape. Their easy-to-use technology works to create a strong digital brand for real estate professionals.”

Real Grader CEO Alex Montalenti said, “Based on our experience and results helping LeadingRE companies, we are excited for the opportunities to serve other leading brokerages.”

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.