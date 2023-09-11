Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) is about to have some new, but not untested, leaders.

In two separate announcements, LeadingRE confirmed that Kate Reisinger, CRP, has been promoted to the company’s chief operating officer, while Jessica Edgerton will serve as chief legal officer/executive vice president of industry and learning. In Reisinger’s new role, she will guide both the concept and execution of the company’s business strategies. Edgerton’s duties are twofold; she will both oversee LeadingRE’s legal affairs and head online learning platform the LeadingRE Institute.

A licensed real estate broker with many past positions to her name, LeadingRE stated that Reisinger first joined in 2019 as executive vice president of member services.

“Since joining our company, the scope of Kate’s responsibilities and the depth of her contributions have continuously expanded,” said LeadingRE CEO Paul Boomsma. “Her business acumen, experience in building opportunities for our members through referrals, and the strength of her relationships within our network and beyond have made her an invaluable member of our leadership team. Having her oversee vital operational areas as COO is a natural progression, and I am excited to continue working closely with her as we broaden our offerings worldwide.”

Edgerton has worked for LeadingRE since 2018, according to a release, initially as executive vice president of operations. She also hosts the company’s podcast, Million Dollar Question. Prior to joining, she was Associate Counsel for NAR.

“Jessica has had a powerful impact on our company since joining us in 2018. Her expertise on the legal issues that impact our industry is remarkable, and she can disseminate complex legal information in a way that is relatable and applicable for our members in their day-to-day business,” said Boomsma. “Her passion for the law is perhaps only matched by her passion for learning, which she shares through a number of impactful programs that help our members continue to thrive in our ever-changing market.”

