United® Real Estate and its national network of residential real estate companies, executive leaders, franchise owners, brokers and agents will convene at its annual Elevate conference in Orlando.

The sold-out event includes three days of networking and educational content, according to a release, from keynote speakers to panel discussions.

Headliners include:

AI technology expert Craig Grant

Mount Everest explorer and best-selling author Alison Levine

Real estate trainer, coach and best-selling author Leigh Brown

Conference-goers will be among the first to learn about new agent and brokerage services announced at the conference, according to a release.

United also stated that Networking events will feature the new signature cocktail, “The Elevate,” attendees will have red-carpet photo opportunities with Disney characters, vendor Expo Hall, photo booth and prize drawings and sales achievement awards and recognition. A gala celebration wraps up the conference with dinner, dancing and live entertainment.

Among other attractions, Nick Brestow (managing broker of United Real Estate | Dallas) has salvaged and rehabilitated a ’64 AMC station wagon that he is driving 1,000 miles to Orlando to be auctioned for charity, according to a release.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase summarizes this year’s conference experience, “Education, inspiration and all-new agent and broker benefits being rolled out means this year’s business conference is shaping up to be our best event ever.”

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestate.com/.