In your quest to find your dream home, you might come across a property with stucco siding. If you’ve never owned or lived in a house with a stucco exterior, here are some things you should know.

Durability

Stucco is made by combining cement, sand and water. It hardens and forms a strong, durable material that can stand up to strong winds, fire and pests. Stucco can last for decades, as long as it’s well maintained.

Color Options

Dyes can be added to stucco to produce a range of colors. If you buy a house with a stucco exterior, but you’re not crazy about the color, you can paint it.

Cracks

When a house’s foundation settles, stucco siding can crack. Large cracks can compromise the siding’s structural integrity so much that sections of stucco might fall off the house and need to be replaced.

Stucco must be regularly inspected, and cracks should be sealed as soon as possible to keep them from growing larger. You’ll probably be able to repair thin cracks yourself, but for wider cracks, you’ll have to hire a professional.

Routine home maintenance can help you avoid cracks in stucco siding, as well as other problems. Cleaning your gutters and directing water away from the house can keep the ground from becoming saturated, reduce the risk of the foundation shifting, and keep stucco from cracking. Carrying water away from the foundation can also protect your landscaping and keep the basement from flooding.

Moisture Problems

Stucco is a porous material that absorbs moisture. If you live in a region that gets a lot of rainfall or that tends to have high levels of humidity, you’ll have to be on the lookout for mold. It can form on the surface of stucco, as well as beneath it.

Moisture can also cause efflorescence, or white stains on a house’s exterior. DIY treatments can remove those stains.

Insulation

Stucco doesn’t insulate a house as well as other siding materials. It can be a good choice in a region with a warm climate, but a different type of siding will work better in an area that gets cold in the winter.

Weigh the Pros and Cons of Stucco Siding

A house with a stucco exterior can be beautiful and strong enough to resist many forms of damage, but it’s also susceptible to problems. If you buy a house with stucco siding, make sure you understand what it will require in terms of maintenance.

If you feel overwhelmed or you would rather not have to worry about cracks and other issues, you can always have stucco siding removed and replace it with a different material. That can be an expensive project, but you might save time and money in the long run if you choose a material that’s easier to maintain, such as vinyl siding.