In today’s highly competitive landscape, differentiation is mission-critical to success. That’s why brokers and agents should be leaning into the power of their brand. It’s important to note that a brand is more than the colors and font of the logo; it’s the core representation of your business that sets you apart from the rest.

From a consistent set of core values, unique characteristics and sincere promises that a company represents, a brand is a living and breathing entity that is constantly communicated and reflected, helping to shape consumers’ expectations and trust. It’s about creating a distinct and memorable impression that resonates with customers, resulting in their loyalty and willingness to choose you over the competition.

The power of a brand and the “real estate” it takes up in the mind of a consumer is considerable. Each year, a list of the world’s most valuable brands is released. Reading through the list, one can instantly conjure up an association with each company’s name.

In real estate, the significance of branding takes on a unique role due to the nature of the industry. Consumers can be drawn to the power of an international brand, how a local brokerage leverages that brand, or how an individual agent incorporates both into their own personal representation.

Buying a home is typically the largest and most significant purchase a consumer can make, therefore, people need to know they can rely on their trusted advisor in such a high-stakes and deeply emotionally process. That’s where a powerful brand—in any capacity—can be the deciding factor for clients. Here are a few reasons why strong branding is crucial in real estate:

Consistency in messaging. A consistent brand communicates reliability and professionalism, the cornerstone in building trust with clients. A client’s faith in your brand, built over time through consistent interactions, can ultimately dictate their decision to choose you as their trusted advisor in their real estate journey. Because consumers don’t buy houses very often, it’s important to maintain steady communication before, during and after the transaction to keep your brand top of mind.

Distinction from the competition. In a highly competitive market, it’s so important to stand out. Building and promoting a distinctive brand identity can set you apart. Part of that identity is the unique value you bring to clients. Take the time to articulate what makes you different and why someone should choose you over someone else.

Loyalty of your clients. A robust brand not only helps attract clients, but also fosters loyalty. When clients identify with your brand and what it stands for, they are more likely to return for future transactions and recommend your services to others.

Just like the ranking list of most valuable brands, brokers and agents must strive to create a brand that clients can trust and identify with, leading them to choose your services over others. A strong, reliable and trustworthy brand not only attracts clients, it keeps them for the long term, ultimately dictating the success of a real estate business.

Ginger Wilcox is a seasoned, third-generation real estate agent with extensive experience in residential real estate, mortgage and technology. As president of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, she orchestrates strategic growth and operations across the BHGRE global network.