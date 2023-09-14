When you’re house hunting, there may be some quirks in a home that you may dismiss as inconveniences or maintenance issues. However, there may also be more significant problems that come with health and safety consequences. As you tour homes, keep these health and safety red flags in mind so you can be confident that these issues can be safely resolved.

Avoid seller’s agent inspectors

After your offer is accepted and it’s time to schedule the inspection, hiring an inspector who your real estate agent or someone else you trust recommends is essential. Hiring an inspector recommended by the seller’s agent may not have your best interest in mind and may not be fully honest with any issues in the house.

Question the air fresheners

If a house has an abundance of air fresheners, there may be a more concerning reason than simply masking cooking smells. Multiple air fresheners in every room may mean they’re covering up musty smells that can result from mold issues in the house. If you see air fresheners throughout the home, have the mold levels tested during the inspection.

Uneven floors

Uneven floors are often a foundation issue or could signify damage to the structure of a house. They can also be a tripping or falling hazard, a safety concern for many homeowners. Foundation issues require a structural engineer to assess the damage, which may mean you decide to walk away from the home.

Polished marble floors in the bathroom

As glossy, gleaming and beautiful as polished marble floors are, they can be a safety risk in bathrooms. Marble can be a slick surface, which becomes even more slippery when wet, resulting in harmful falls. Bathroom tiles that are honed and have more grip, such as hexagon tiles, are a safer bathroom floor choice.

Full dryer vent

Lint is highly flammable, and when it accumulates in your dryer vent, it poses a significant fire risk. After you move into a new home, have the dryer vent line professionally cleaned to remove any build-up from the previous owners and to start fresh.

Signs of water

If you see puddles on the floor or water stains on the ceiling, it may mean something more than someone spilled. Areas of water inside the home could be a sign of a lack of ventilation, which results in mold. Mold poses health risks for everyone, especially those with allergies or respiratory issues.

Flickering lights

Flickering lights can indicate something even scarier than ghosts — electrical issues. The electrical circuits may be overloaded when the lights are flickering in a house. Overloaded circuits require an electrician to make professional repairs.

Check the refrigerator temperature

When you move into a new home, check the temperature in the refrigerator and freezer to ensure it’s at the correct setting. If it’s set too high, you risk your food spoiling and contracting a food-related illness. A refrigerator should be below 40° F, and a freezer should be 0° F.