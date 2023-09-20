CoreLogic® has announced that MLS-Touch® (also known as Prospects Mobile in Canada) has increased its reach in the last 18 months to more than one million agents across North America.

MLS-Touch provides the information agents need when they’re on the go, meeting clients, as stated by CoreLogic. It’s intuitive to use and delivers complete integration of listing details, client activities, property and neighborhood intelligence, automated valuation models (AVMs), flood zone analysis and more. It is fully integrated with four major showing services and is customizable to each multiple listing organization, leveraging each organization’s unique market data and enabling a superior experience to its members. MLS-Touch also offers deep integrations with CoreLogic’s OneHome™ client collaboration platform and its premium client follow-up and marketing automation solution, Prospects CRM™.

“Our customers are mobile, and having access to the property and consumer data they need, wherever and whenever they need it, is more important than ever,” said Merri Jo Cowen, chief executive officer at StellarMLS, the third largest multiple listing organization in the United States, with nearly 85,000 customers in Florida and Puerto Rico. “A big part of why MLS-Touch is so popular is because it dramatically improves agent efficiency and daily workflow. Stellar MLS is proud to be offering MLS-Touch to our customers since 2021.”

While MLS-Touch is fully integrated with Matrix™, it is also being adopted by non-Matrix accounts, according to a release. Moreover, MLS-Touch offers larger multiple listing organizations a white-label solution, such as the new mobile app recently launched by Northwest MLS.

“The app’s launch is a very exciting development for Northwest MLS, both for our members and their clients,” Northwest MLS President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Hurdelbrink said. “Northwest MLS is the source for the most current and accurate real estate listing data for much of Washington State. With the launch of the app, our members can confidently advise their clients knowing they have the information they need at their fingertips.”

“The demand for MLS-Touch from multiple listing organizations and Associations across the US and Canada has been tremendous,” said Charles Drouin, Senior Product Leader at CoreLogic. “We are seeing rapid adoption and usage, with MLS-Touch disrupting the leaderboard and becoming the preferred mobile app used by real estate agents today.”

MLS-Touch is available for download in participating markets, on the Apple App Store and Google Play, by searching for MLS-Touch in the United States and Prospects Mobile in Canada.