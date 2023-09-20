Stellar MLS has announced that the New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS® (NSBBOR) is its newest shareholder. As the third largest MLS organization in the United States and the largest in Florida and Puerto Rico, Stellar MLS remains a leading force in the real estate industry, providing expanded exposure of inventory to their customers and offering an all-encompassing platform that grants access to property listing data, invaluable market insights, and an extensive suite of cutting-edge industry tools and services.

“We are thrilled to welcome the New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS® as a shareholder. This partnership reflects Stellar MLS’s commitment to expanding our network and enhancing the real estate landscape,” said Stellar MLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen. “Together with NSBBOR, we will deliver unparalleled value to our customers as we continue to grow and remain dedicated to driving innovation and success for real estate professionals.”

The New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS® represents approximately 800 real estate brokers and agents; its resources will be available to Stellar MLS as well as vice versa.

The Board’s President Jenny Snyder noted, “Joining forces with Stellar MLS marks an exciting chapter for our organization. We look forward to leveraging this joint venture to empower our members, enhance their capabilities, and collectively shape the future of real estate.”

