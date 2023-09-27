Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continues to grow its presence in Illinois with the addition of Weichert, Realtors® – Homes by Presto in Naperville to its national franchise network.

Weichert, Realtors® – Homes by Presto, formerly known as Presto Real Estate Services, becomes the 13th Weichert® franchised office in the state of Illinois. The company is owned and operated by Lisa Stover, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry.

“Growth as a brokerage has been our plan for some time, but as a small boutique agency, getting there was not so easy. It quickly became apparent that the Weichert franchise model had a lot of great tools, systems, and people to help us get to the next level. We are excited to embark on this journey with the Weichert team on our side,” said Stover.

The Weichert, Realtors® – Homes by Presto team stated they specialize in working with seniors and serving clients looking to downsize. Stover has served as both the president and vice president of the Association of Senior Service Providers and as a board member with the Senior Home Sharing organization.

“Defining ourselves as senior specialists has been game-changing,” said Stover. “Seniors and their families really need a different level of service with an attention to the emotions they feel when it is time to move out of a home they’ve lived in for many years. We have come to realize that seniors are not the only people who can benefit from the great services we offer, and we look forward to meeting buyers and sellers of all ages who are looking for the unique offerings we bring to the table.”

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. President Bill Scavone was pleased to welcome the newest Illinois affiliate. “I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors® – Homes by Presto and their clients to the Weichert family. Their office has a reputation for great customer service, and they are very highly regarded in their region.”

