Florida firm Foxfire Realty, operated by Gene Boone and his grandson Own, has affiliated with the RE/MAX Brand; it is now operating as RE/MAX Foxfire, the company has announced.

“We were completely blown away by the tools and technology and the culture of RE/MAX,” says Owen Boone, RE/MAX Foxfire vice president and director of operations. “It’s very difficult to be an unaffiliated brokerage right now and compete with franchises who offer technology and training. RE/MAX’s toolbox is so impressive; joining RE/MAX for agent development, education, technology and marketing is going to benefit our agents and their clients in a big way.”

RE/MAX Foxfire, which originally opened for business as Foxfire Realty in 1976, now has 165 agents and closed nearly $400M in volume in 2022. The company currently has four offices, two in Ocala, one in Summerfield and another in Lady Lake, and will open a fifth Ocala office this fall, which will cater to those seeking and selling equestrian facilities. RE/MAX Foxfire agents specialize in residential and commercial properties, luxury homes, new home construction and equestrian farms.

Gene Boone says the national presence RE/MAX has is a big win for their current market: “The RE/MAX national ad campaign and breadth of the brand is a notable benefit. Our market is popular with out-of-state buyers and agents relocating from other states. They are not familiar with the Foxfire name and are looking for something they’re familiar with. Aligning with RE/MAX gives us the best of both worlds—an international brand with local roots.”

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.