Growing your own vegetables can be a rewarding hobby and a way to reduce your grocery bills.

Some vegetables can be raised indoors year-round.

Carrots, peppers, lettuce and tomatoes are some of the easiest to raise inside.

Before you choose vegetables to grow, understand what each species needs in terms of light, space, humidity, etc. and figure out if you can provide those conditions.

You might need to use grow lights and/or a humidifier to help vegetables thrive.

If you have kids or pets, think about how to keep them away from the vegetables.

Choose plant species that aren’t toxic to animals.

If you have questions or need advice, visit a local garden center.